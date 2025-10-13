Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Students Collect 224 Items Of Milk For Seeds Of Hope

Students at Sidekicks Family Martial Arts came together in the month of August to make a difference for families in need. Through the school’s Powerful Kids After School Program and Evening Martial Arts Program, students collected a total of 224 items of powdered milk and shelf-stable milk to benefit Seeds of Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing food assistance to neighbors in need.

The project began after Sidekicks CEO Manny Cabrera III spoke at a chamber of commerce meeting where he learned that Seeds of Hope had a pressing need for powdered and shelf-stable milk. Sidekicks quickly rallied its students to meet that need in a way that tied directly into its August character focus: charity.

“We’re always looking to help out our community in meaningful ways,” said Dena Peavyhouse, sales and marketing administrator for Sidekicks Family Martial Arts. “Each month at Sidekicks, we focus on a different leadership quality, and the month of August was charity. We thought this would be a perfect way to have our students see how small acts of charity can have a big impact on their community.”

Situational Awareness Workshop

Ballistic Dynamics is offering a workshop about situational awareness on Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at its Ruskin location.

This three-hour class will inform you and equip you with the knowledge you need to recognize potential threats long before you need to react to them. A high level of awareness can prevent you from getting into a negative situation in the first place. The skills taught in this course are essential, regardless of whether you choose to carry a firearm or not. Learn how to control your environment and how to react when necessary. The workshop culminates in a practical application exercise where students can put what they have learned into action.

Some topics covered include:

Risk mitigation.

Recognizing anomalies.

Identifying body language indicators.

Awareness in various everyday situations.

Responses to potential threats.

The price is $60. Reservations are required to attend. Visit www.ballistic-consulting.com to register.

Hillsborough College Job Fair

Hillsborough College’s (HC) Career Resource Center will be hosting job fair events on Wednesday, October 8, and Wednesday, November 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Dale Mabry Campus Quad, located at 4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd. in Tampa. These events are free and open to the public.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with hiring managers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Concentrix, Florida Department of Transportation, ID.me, Kelly Services, Orlando Health and Tampa General Hospital, with more to be confirmed.

For more information about the events, HC students can log in to Handshake using their Hawkmail account at https://app.joinhandshake.com/. The public can use their personal email address.

The Dale Mabry Campus Career Resource Center can also be contacted directly via email at dmcareer@hccfl.edu or by phone at 813-253-7310.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Free Headshots For Veterans And Active-duty Military

This Veterans Day, Spark Pilates and local photographer James Connell are teaming up to give back to those who have served. On Tuesday, November 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members are invited to receive a free professional headshot at Spark Pilates, located at 5490 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Sessions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The idea came from Spark Pilates owner Jennifer Killian, who has a long history of supporting community causes. She reached out to Connell, known for his Headshots for Heroes initiative, to collaborate on offering this gift to veterans. For more information, visit https://jamesconnell.com/.

Art Heals The Heart Event

You are invited to an art gallery and silent auction event featuring pieces from local artists and youth of the Hand In Hand Grief Support Group. It is an intimate experience exploring the journey through grief featuring works from young artists who are transforming their losses into visual stories of heartbreak, hope and resilience.

The event will take place on Friday, October 17, at 330 Pauls Dr., Ste. 101, in Brandon. To purchase tickets, go to www.handinhandbrandon.org. All proceeds will benefit the Patrick Wesley Wheeler Foundation.

Bloomingdale Tastes And Treasures

The Bloomingdale neighborhood will be celebrating the fall with a Tastes and Treasures festival on Saturday, October 18, at Campo YMCA, located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico, starting at 11 a.m. The fun-filled festival will include local vendors and crafts, children’s activities, trick-or-treating and delicious food trucks. Admission is free, so bring the family, meet neighbors and enjoy a day of fall festivities.

CPR Training

Lub Dub 4 Life, founded by Julie Williams, MSN, RN, is a mobile and virtual CPR training provider offering CPR/AED, first aid and BLS certification for individuals, businesses and health care professionals. With a mission to make CPR education accessible and impactful, Lub Dub 4 Life combines certified instruction with flexible delivery methods to empower communities across Tampa Bay and beyond.

Williams is offering free ‘Friends & Family CPR’ classes to give back to the community at the Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. This noncertification class is perfect for parents, grandparents, babysitters and anyone eager to learn essential life-saving skills. Check the library schedule or www.lubdub4lifecpr.com for dates and times for free classes or to schedule a certification class.

“My goal is to inspire bystanders to become lifesavers. When individuals are prepared, they can respond confidently and save lives in critical moments,” said Williams.