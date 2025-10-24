Hillsborough County is now accepting applications for the 2026 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program, which offers up to $5,000 to neighborhood organizations for projects that build stronger, safer and more connected communities.

Applications will be accepted from now through Wednesday, November 12, at 5 p.m.

The annual program encourages homeowners associations, neighborhood civic associations, condominium associations and neighborhood associations throughout Hillsborough County — including the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City — to apply for funding to support creative and innovative projects.

Projects must actively engage residents and address a community need that enhances quality of life in one or more of the following categories:

Healthy neighborhoods.

Safe neighborhoods.

Engaged neighborhoods.

To be eligible, organizations must be listed in the county’s official Neighborhood Listing before applying. Associations can verify their listings or update information through the county’s online portal. New neighborhood groups not yet listed must apply to be added to the Neighborhood Listing by Wednesday, November 5.

Grant funds can be reimbursed or used for direct purchases as outlined in the award notification. The maximum grant amount is $5,000 per organization.

Applicants are encouraged to review the Mini-Grant Program Guide (PDF) for detailed instructions and tips on submitting a complete and competitive proposal. Applications, along with required documents, such as board meeting minutes, must be submitted through the Participant Portal.

Key dates:

Application opens on Wednesday, October 15.

The application deadline is Wednesday, November 12, by 5 p.m.

Letters of understanding are due on January 16, 2026, by 5 p.m. (for awarded applicants).

Grantee midterm reports are due on April 1, 2026, by 5 p.m.

Grantee final reports are due on July 31, 2026, by 5 p.m.

For questions or assistance, contact the Neighborhood Relations Department at neighborhood-relations@hcfl.gov or call 813-272-5860.