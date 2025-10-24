The East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet is set to take place on Thursday, November 13, at The Regent in Riverview. This much-anticipated event will commence at 5:30 p.m. and promises an evening filled with camaraderie, conservation and exciting opportunities for attendees to support wetland and waterfowl conservation efforts.

This year’s banquet will feature a variety of activities, including a live and silent auction as well as numerous raffles for exclusive Ducks Unlimited (DU) merchandise, outdoor gear and firearms. Guests can enjoy a delicious meal provided by High Steaks Catering, with options for reserved seating and open-bar wristbands available for purchase.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the event range from $50-$3,000, offering various levels of participation and benefits:

For $50, you’ll get a general admission ticket, which includes a one-year Ducks Unlimited membership.

For $1,000, you’ll get reserved seating for eight, dinner included, and a Bronze Sponsorship.

For $3,000, you’ll get a premium package for eight, including dinner, the open bar, multiple memberships and promotional materials.

This banquet not only serves as a fundraiser for Ducks Unlimited but also as a celebration of the organization’s mission to preserve waterfowl habitats and promote sustainable hunting practices.

Among the highlights of the evening will be the live auctioning of the 2025 Shotgun of the Year, the 28-gauge Beretta A400 Upland, alongside other DU guns and equipment. Attendees will also have the chance to win limited-edition merchandise and participate in raffles for firearms and outdoor gear.

Ducks Unlimited was founded in 1937 during a time of significant environmental challenges, including the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. A group of concerned waterfowl hunters, led by New York publishing magnate Joseph Palmer Knapp, established the organization to address the alarming decline in waterfowl populations and the degradation of wetland habitats. The founders believed that through collective action and a commitment to conservation, they could restore duck populations and their habitats across North America. Today, Ducks Unlimited boasts a membership of over 750,000 and hosts more than 4,000 events annually, continuing its legacy of protecting waterfowl and wetlands for future generations.

The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. To purchase tickets, interested parties can contact Wayne Tasler at 727-743-8810 or via email at wayne.tasler@gmail.com.