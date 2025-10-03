Ahoy, thrill seekers! Captain Pack Sparrow and his shipmate, Lootin’ Laura, bring you and your friends an unforgettable experience upon the open sea just in time for the Halloween spooky season with Captain Pack Sparrow Adventures’ Boos Cruises.

The Boos Cruises set sail from now through Sunday, November 23. The cruise is a relaxing, two-hour tour around Tampa Bay. Guests can sip their own spirits, dance and maybe even get a little spooked by the stories Lootin’ Laura tells. The cost of the cruise is $359 for up to six guests. There are two time slots available: 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:45-8:45 p.m.

“Captain Pack and I have been friends for nearly 10 years now and are also neighbors in the historic district in Plant City,” said Lootin’ Laura, or Laura Schmidt, as she is known during the day. “We both are Florida natives, outgoing and in the people business, so we started brainstorming earlier this year about combining Captain Pack’s expertise on the water and my love for storytelling and local lore.”

They joined forces this spooky season to bring thrill seekers a unique experience to learn more about local history and legends while out on the water.

“I started Captain Pack Sparrow Adventures with the intent of showing people a great time on the water,” said Captain Pack Sparrow, whose real name is Travis Pack. “Whether that’s fishing charters, booze cruises, island hopping or sunset tours, I try to have a wide variety of things to do for everybody to enjoy. It’s a fun time with beautiful fall weather. The stories are spooky, but a lot of them are true stories that are based in the Tampa area. The cruise is BYOB, but a cooler with water and ice is provided.”

Both Captain Pack Sparrow and Lootin’ Laura hope their guests will enjoy their Spooky Season Boos Cruises.

“We want people to enjoy themselves and maybe take away some cool stories about Tampa Bay,” Schmidt said. “We are all working extra hard it seems these days, taking care of family and friends, etc. We want people to show up, shake off the day and let us take it from there.”

If you would like to learn more about Captain Pack Sparrow and Lootin’ Laura’s Spooky Season Boos Cruises or to book a boo cruise, you can email Pack at captainpacksparrow@gmail.com or call 813-300-3345.