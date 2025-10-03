On September 20 and 21, Rotary’s Camp Florida hosted its largest-ever two-day service event, Keep Rotary’s Camp Florida Beautiful. More than 70 volunteers — including Rotarians, members of Rotaract and guests from Rotary District 6890 and neighboring District 6950 — came together in the spirit of ‘Service Above Self’ to beautify the campgrounds and create a more welcoming space for the thousands who attend each year.

Over the course of the weekend, volunteers painted the interiors of all six cabins on-site. These cabins provide lodging for 3,000-5,000 children, families and user groups annually — including individuals with special needs and medical conditions who rely on the camp’s safe and supportive environment.

Rebecca Schultz, executive director of Rotary’s Camp Florida since February 2025, expressed deep gratitude for the effort: “I’m very thankful for the continued support from District 6890 and our neighbors in District 6950 for truly coming together for a service day and to unite as Rotarians,” Schultz said. “When I started planning this event, I never imagined it would create this enormous amount of interest. I am filled with gratitude for everyone who came out to help.”

Beyond the hard work, the event offered volunteers an opportunity to share meals, build fellowship and discuss future projects to further strengthen and support the camp.

Rotary’s Camp Florida is a nonprofit organization that provides barrier-free facilities for children and adults with special needs, enabling them to enjoy a camp experience tailored to their varying abilities. Events like Keep Rotary’s Camp Florida Beautiful ensure the camp remains a vibrant, inclusive and restorative space for the community.

About Rotary’s Camp Florida

Rotary’s Camp Florida, located in Brandon, is a 21-acre nonprofit camp owned and operated by Florida Rotarians. Its mission is to provide a safe, barrier-free environment where children and adults with special needs can enjoy a traditional camp experience. Each year, the camp serves 3,000-5,000 campers through its partnerships with organizations and user groups from across the state.