By Superintendent Van Ayres

Every child has unique talents, interests and dreams, and at Hillsborough County Public Schools, we believe their education should reflect that. That’s why our Magnet & Choice programs are designed to do more than teach, they inspire.

Our magnet schools offer specialized, theme-based learning environments that allow students to dive deep into subjects they love. Whether your child is passionate about biomedical sciences, robotics, performing arts, environmental studies or culinary arts and hospitality, our magnet programs provide the tools, experiences, and support to help them thrive.

These programs aren’t just academically rigorous, they’re engaging, hands-on and future-focused. Students learn by doing, collaborating and solving real-world problems. They build confidence, creativity and critical thinking skills that prepare them for success in college, career and life.

Magnet programs are available at many of our elementary, middle and high schools, offering families a chance to choose a learning path that truly fits their child’s interests and goals. And because these schools are part of our public school system, they’re accessible and tuition-free.

In addition to magnet programs, we offer accelerated academic pathways like Cambridge AICE, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP), which challenge students and prepare them for higher education. Our career and technical education (CTE) programs also provide hands-on training and industry certifications in high-demand fields, helping students graduate career-ready.

But for many families, magnet programs are the gateway to discovering a child’s true potential. They offer a personalized, passion-driven education that can make all the difference.

The first application window to get your child enrolled into one of our Magnet & Choice programs for the next school year opens on Monday, October 20. Don’t miss the opportunity to give your child a learning experience that’s as unique and ambitious as they are.

Learn more and apply at www.hillsboroughschools.org/o/hcps/page/choice.