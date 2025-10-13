The Hillsborough College (HC) American Medical Student Association (AMSA) Pre-Health Chapter and the HC Brandon Campus are proud to host the 10th annual Hawk Run, a 5K and one-mile glow-in-the-dark race.

This year’s race is sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union; the HC Brandon Campus Student Government Association; RNR Tire Express; AdventHealth Riverview Hospital; Alro Steel, Metals and Plastics; HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and PowerBay Electric.

Participants may choose to attend the in-person glow run on the evening of Saturday, October 25, or complete the virtual run on their own time anytime between October 25 and Saturday, November 1.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and people of all ages.

Registration is $25 through Friday, October 24, and all proceeds benefit the HC Foundation to support student scholarships. The entry fee includes a race bag, a race T-shirt, a glow accessory, post-race food and a participant medal.

To register or learn more, visit https://runsignup.com/race/info/fl/tampa/hcchawkrun5k or contact Beth McCullough at emccullough@hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

