For kids from hard places, adoption may be the start of their healing. For 25 years, the Sylvia Thomas Center has been there to help the kids and their forever families. The center is a safe and encouraging place for adoptive and foster families to connect with each other and share their struggles and successes.

The Sylvia Thomas Center’s 25th anniversary is Friday, November 7. November is also National Adoption Month. The center’s namesake, Sylvia Thomas, was a trailblazer among child welfare professionals in Hillsborough County. Following her unexpected death in 2000, friends and colleagues chose to honor her by creating the center.

Vicki Hummer was a friend of Sylvia’s. She filed the incorporation papers, volunteered as the first director and is now on the board of directors.

“Sylvia had such a heart for children and helping foster children find forever families. She always felt that if we just had a center where adopted parents could support each other and share their stories, ideas and resources that it would go a long way to keep adopted families together. It was her idea, and I am glad it became a reality.” Hummer said. “Sylvia would love knowing that the center has helped generations of families over the 25 years,” she added.

Mary Ann Kershaw is the current and seventh director of the center. Past directors include Vicki Hummer, Lynn Whitt, Rachael Bruns Brice, Renee Walker, Denise Jamieson and Sharon Dues.

Kershaw said that with the milestone anniversary, the center wants to honor Thomas’ legacy by bringing awareness to how the community can support their mission.

“In honor of our November 7 anniversary, we have a have a monthly giving program that you can sign up for. We call it our 1107 Club. It’s $11.07 a month,” Kershaw said.

She shared that all services to adoptive and foster families are provided free of charge.

Services offered include: information and referral for all adoptive families, case management for post-adoptive families, staff-directed adoptive parents’ support group for pre- and post-adoptive parents, family-directed support groups, forever friends kids’ club for post-adoptive children (ages 5-10) and their siblings, Tween Squad for post-adoptive youth (ages 11-15) and their siblings, Teen Scene therapeutic support group for post-adoptive teens (ages 16-17), training opportunities for adoptive parents, respite activities during school for post-adoptive children and teens and advocacy for adoptive families. The Sylvia Thomas Center provides three major events throughout the year: Family Fun Day, a back-to-school event and a holiday open house.

A significant way to support the mission of the Sylvia Thomas Center is to donate financially. Kershaw shared that it needs funds it can allocate as ‘unrestricted.’ Those funds are flexible and help in immediate-need situations, such as if there is a medical emergency.

To be part of the 1107 Club or to donate in any amount, visit https://sylviathomascenter.charityproud.org/donate.

A fun way to support is to be part of its Music Bingo Fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. in Valrico on Tuesday, November 25.

For more information about the Sylvia Thomas Center, visit www.sylviathomascenter.org. email info@sylviathomascenter.org or call 813-651-3150.