As college application season ramps up, Hillsborough County Public Schools is stepping in to support high school seniors and their families with a crucial step in the process — navigating financial aid. In partnership with Hillsborough College, the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, the district will host 16 District Financial Aid Nights throughout the fall and winter.

These events aim to help families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a key requirement for securing scholarships, grants and federal loans. Financial aid professionals will be on hand at each session to provide one-on-one support and answer questions.

The first event kicks off on Thursday, October 9, at Middleton High School. All sessions run from 6-8 p.m. and are held in each school’s media center. Families are encouraged to arrive at any point during the two-hour window for personalized assistance.

“Our goal is to ensure every student has access to the resources they need to pursue higher education,” said a district spokesperson. “These events are open, welcoming and meant to remove the stress and confusion from the financial aid process.”

Several more sessions are scheduled across the district:

Wednesday, October 15 — Spoto High School.

Wednesday, October 22 — East Bay High School.

Monday, October 27 — Plant City High School.

Thursday, November 13 — Sumner High School.

Wednesday, November 19 — Brandon High School.

Thursday, November 20 — Lennard High School.

February 10, 2026 — Durant High School.

Attendees should come prepared with necessary documentation, including Social Security numbers, 2024 tax returns, W-2 forms and any records of income, such as child support, savings and investments. Computers will be available on-site, but families are welcome to bring their own devices.

“These sessions are about breaking down barriers to college,” said a counselor involved in the program. “Whether you’re planning for a university, community college or vocational training, financial aid can make all the difference.”

Families can visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/fafsa for a complete list of workshop dates and required materials. For school-specific support, students are encouraged to speak with their school’s workforce program advisor or college and career counselor.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take a major step toward your senior’s future.