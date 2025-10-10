Prepare to be swept away by the wonder of Water for Elephants, the critically acclaimed Broadway musical adaptation of the bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. Praised as “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative” by The New York Times, this unforgettable production will be part of the 2025-26 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season.

Brought to life under the direction of Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, this “huge, heart-filling” (NYT) spectacle blends breathtaking visuals, heartfelt storytelling and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. The script, adapted by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, captures the soul of Gruen’s beloved novel and delivers it with theatrical magic.

The story follows a young man, adrift after a great loss, who leaps aboard a passing train and finds himself part of a traveling circus. As he journeys with this extraordinary troupe, he discovers a new home, healing and a love that transforms his life. Told through the reflective lens of his older self, the musical is a moving testament to second chances and the unexpected turns life can take — no matter your age.

Water for Elephants is one of several highlights in the upcoming Broadway season at the Straz Center, which also features The Wiz, Kimberly Akimbo, The Outsiders, & Juliet, Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Notebook and returning favorites Les Misérables, SIX, Beetlejuice and the holiday classic A Christmas Story: The Musical.

For more information, contact the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827 or toll-free at 800-955-1045, or visit www.strazcenter.org.

The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts and its programming are supported in part by the City of Tampa; the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners; the Tourist Development Council/Hillsborough County; the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; and the National Endowment for the Arts.