The public is invited on Sunday, November 2, to attend the seventh annual ‘Plant City Honors Our Veterans & Active Military’ event at the John R. Trinkle Center, located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.

Advance tickets are required for this cooperative effort between the Elks Lodge and the Historic Plant City Main Street organization, as none will be available at the door. Doors open at noon for the well-attended event that begins promptly at 1 p.m.

Veterans and active military members receive two free tickets (with military ID, DD214 or VA card) and the first 100 veterans will receive a special goody bag. Their free tickets plus the $10 tickets for nonveterans are available at the Bruton Memorial Library (302 McLendon St. in Plant City), the Plant City Family YMCA (1507 YMCA Place in Plant City) and the Walden Lake Car Wash (1414 S. Alexander St. in Plant City).

Event chairwoman Judy Wise and her committee are excited to present this year’s keynote speaker is retired Lt. Gen. William G. ‘Jerry’ Boykin, a three-star general recognized as one of the most accomplished and decorated warfighters of the U.S. armed forces.

She explained, “Since his inspiring address at the Central Florida Prayer Breakfast in 2021, we’ve had so many requests from folks who wanted to hear him again. Obviously, we’re thrilled he will help us honor our veterans and active military.”

One of the Delta Force founders, he served two years as commander, participating in such high-profile missions as the Iran hostage crisis in 1980, the hunt for drug lord Noriega in 1989-90 and the ‘Black Hawk Down’ firefight in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993, to name a few. During his 36-year career, Boykin commanded all the Army’s Green Berets as well as the Special Warfare Center and School. For the last four years, he served as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence. The ordained minister and executive vice president of the Family Research Council is also passionate about sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraging Christians to become warriors in God’s kingdom.

The first 100 veterans to arrive at the event will receive Boykin’s book, Never Surrender: A Soldier’s Journey to the Crossroads of Faith and Freedom.

All guests will enjoy the delicious lunch prepared by the Wooden Spoon Diner and perusing one warrior’s military memorabilia and weapons display (from conflicts including WWII, Korea, Vietnam and up to the Gulf War). Helpful information for veterans and door prizes are part of the celebration too.

Those wishing to support this annual legacy event are invited to contribute cash or checks (payable to Plant City Main Street, a 501(c)(3) organization; please notate “Veterans Event” on the check’s memo line). Donations can be mailed or given to Wise, the event’s committee chair, at 2706 Pine Club Drive, Plant City, FL 33566. For additional information or answers to your questions, please call her at 863-370-8389 or call Sherry Scheitler at 214-529-8372.