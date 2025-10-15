Americana troubadour Hayes Carll will bring his heartfelt storytelling and sharp wit to one of Florida’s most beloved music landmarks — Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa — on Tuesday, November 4. The show begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., and rising artist Jobi Riccio will open the evening.

Known to locals as the ‘Skipperdome,’ Skipper’s backyard concert area is tucked beneath a canopy of century-old live oaks, complete with sandy floors, a tiki deck and walls covered in local art. For more than four decades, this rustic outdoor venue has hosted a steady rotation of world-class acts spanning blues, reggae, bluegrass, jazz, rock and folk. Recognized nationally as the Best Blues Club in America in 2001, Skipper’s remains one of the most distinctive live music venues in the Southeast — part juke joint, part beach bar and all soul.

Carll’s Tampa stop comes in support of his 10th studio album, We’re Only Human, a deeply introspective collection that captures the Texas-born songwriter’s reflections on grace, self-acceptance and the challenge of staying present in a noisy world.

“I’ve lived outside of myself for so long,” Carll shared in a recent interview. “The idea behind this record was to do the personal work I needed to do, then codify those lessons in song to serve as breadcrumbs to get me back on the trail.”

Described by critics as a “writer’s writer,” Carll has earned accolades from Pitchfork and The New York Times, as well as Americana Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. His lyrics balance humor and honesty, offering listeners both laughter and introspection. Songs like “Stay Here a While,” “High” and “What I Will Be” weave through themes of forgiveness, peace and perspective, while “Progress of Man (Bitcoin and Cattle)” and “Good People (Thank Me)” showcase his trademark wit.

Fans can also purchase a VIP Experience, which includes an exclusive acoustic performance and Q&A, a photo and signing opportunity, a limited-edition tour poster, early venue access and 10 percent off merchandise.

Tickets and VIP packages are available at https://shop.hayescarll.com/.

For an unforgettable night under the oaks, join Carll and Riccio at Skipper’s Smokehouse, located at 910 Skipper Rd. in Tampa — where the music, the moss and the magic of the ‘Skipperdome’ never miss a beat.