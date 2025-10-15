Rescue Pets of Florida, an entirely volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to saving homeless cats and dogs, is thrilled to announce its 10-year anniversary and a remarkable milestone: more than 25,000 adoptions since its founding in 2015.

Over the past decade, Rescue Pets of Florida has grown from a small grassroots effort into one of the region’s most trusted animal rescue organizations. In fact, Rescue Pets of Florida began as a cat-only rescue and was originally named Rescue Cats of Florida. Once the rescue had enough support to launch rescuing dogs as well, it evolved into its new name and a new mission: save all the animals. Through the efforts of dedicated volunteers and big dreamers, it has expanded into five adoption centers throughout the Tampa Bay area and in a culmination of years of work and planning, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Rescue Pets of Florida farm. Through partnerships with local shelters, pet stores and an extensive network of fosters and volunteers, the group has provided loving, permanent homes to thousands of cats and dogs that might otherwise have faced uncertain futures.

“This milestone is a testament to our community,” said Tara Pisano, director and Dog Division lead. “Every adoption represents a life saved — and a family forever changed. We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers, fosters, donors, and adopters for making this possible.”

“Reaching our 10-year anniversary is incredible, but what excites me even more is how far we’ve expanded our impact,” said Jeanine Cohen, director. “Through spay-neuter pop-up clinics — often shared with other local rescues and TNVR organizations — we’re preventing countless litters and reducing shelter intake across the region. And seeing the growth and potential of our farm as a haven for both animals and community education shows just how much more we can accomplish together in the next decade.”

Rescue Pets of Florida continues to rely on community support to fund veterinary care, food and supplies for the animals in its care. Donations can be made at www.rescuepetsofflorida.org/donate.

About Rescue Pets of Florida

Founded in 2015, Rescue Pets of Florida is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats and dogs throughout the Tampa Bay area. Through a network of devoted volunteers and foster families, the organization provides medical care, socialization and a second chance for pets in need.