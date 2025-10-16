Patricia Bradford of Brandon is a local attorney with more than 20 years of experience. She helps families manage major transitions in their lives through drafting wills, powers of attorney, living wills, planning for long-term care, asset management and navigating probate estates.

“I have lived in Brandon since 1999,” Bradford said. “I have raised my children here and I am a native Floridian.”

She is the owner of Estate Law 2 Go and has two locations to serve her clients, one in Tampa and one in Brandon.

She graduated from Spelman College and the Florida State University College of Law. She has a broad range of skills that translate into superior client care. Before starting her business, she worked as a classroom teacher in Miami at Miami High School.

“I loved being a teacher and one of the things that is most important to me in my practice is educating my clients on the different options they have when it comes to planning for their future care and their families,” Bradford said.

Some of the services offered are Medicaid preplanning and crisis planning. Individuals must meet medical and financial eligibility guidelines, which differ from state to state.

“Financial eligibility requires a careful assessment of income and assets,” Bradford said. “Restructuring assets and spending down assets in a crisis may be necessary. There are financial tools that can help you or your loved one meet eligibility guidelines.”

Bradford’s firm also offers planning for special needs.

“A special needs trust is a planning tool that allows families to provide supplemental income while preserving eligibility under government benefit programs,” Bradford said. “There are a variety of tools available to supplement benefits provided through Medicaid and SSI without displacing them.”

Estate planning, wills, trusts, pet trusts, powers of attorney, advanced directives and other services are available at Estate Law 2 Go.

“We help families plan and prepare for their financial futures today,” Bradford said. “Estate Law 2 Go proudly serves all counties in Florida and makes on-site visits to nursing homes, hospitals, senior communities and ALFs.”

If you would like to learn more about Estate Law 2 Go or request an appointment to meet with Bradford, you can visit her website at https://estatelaw2go.com/ or call 813-961-2802. Bradford’s Tampa office is located at 14502 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Ste. 200. Her Brandon office is located at 6152 Delancey Station St., #205, in Riverview; this location is available by appointment only.