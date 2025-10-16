A local holiday tradition has a new spin this year. Since 2008, many FishHawk-area families have purchased their Christmas trees from the Chaberek Family Christmas Tree Lot outside Newsome High School in Lithia, but this year the lot is in a new location at the corner of Boyette and Lithia Pinecrest roads on the Air Medics AC & Heating Inc. property.

According to Darlene Chaberek, the decision was made to move the location to keep the trees priced well for their customers due to increased rent.

All trees sold at the lot are top quality and come to Lithia fresh from the award-winning farm.

“Our philosophy is to have our famer cut our trees last on the weekend before Thanksgiving,” said Chaberek. “They will sit up in the cold until driven down via refrigerated truck two days before Thanksgiving.”

The Chaberek family, who are Lithia residents, own a party and tent rental business, Tents and Stuff Inc., in Brandon and decided to open the Chaberek Family Christmas Tree Lot in 2008. The Fraiser fir trees sold at the lot come from a family-owned and operated farm located in Ashe County, North Carolina, commonly referred to as the Christmas tree capitol of the world.

“They chose the farming of Fraser firs because of the ability to thrive in cold environments,” said Chaberek. “Fraser firs are well adapted for cold environments because they are part of a remnant forest from the last ice age. They are considered a superior Christmas tree because of their ability to retain their needles after being cut, and they also possess a wonderful fragrance, soft needles and strong branches.”

The prices of the trees are based on height and fullness, according to Chaberek.

“So, an 8-foot to 9-foot tree will range in price,” she explained.

Chaberek Family Christmas Tree Lot will open on Black Friday, November 28, at 19524 Boyette Rd. in Lithia and will be open on weekends from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekdays from 3-8 p.m. For more information, visit the lot’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chaberektrees.