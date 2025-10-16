T&J Painting, a family-owned business based in Brandon, serves the Tampa Bay area with one simple mission: to make every project easy for the customer and deliver wonderful results. The company is recognized for its craftsmanship, personal service and dedication to taking the stress out of home improvement while helping clients transform their spaces with confidence, comfort and care.

With more than 30 years of experience, T&J Painting specializes in residential and commercial interior and exterior painting, as well as kitchen cabinet refinishing. Its expertise extends beyond painting to include services such as stucco repair, crack repairs, popcorn ceiling removal, drywall repair, retexturing and wallpaper removal. Every project is completed using high-quality products from Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore, ensuring both beauty and durability that stand the test of time and daily use.





T&J Painting’s full-service approach truly sets it apart. The company offers complimentary color consultations through its in-house interior designer, guiding clients through every detail. From choosing the perfect color palette to selecting the right sheen and finish, the team will help you make the best decisions for your space. This level of personalized service, combined with consistent communication and quality workmanship, has earned the business a perfect five-star Google rating with more than 150 reviews. Whether the job involves refreshing a single room, refinishing kitchen cabinets or revitalizing an entire property, T&J Painting delivers results that exceed expectations and leave lasting impressions throughout the Tampa Bay community.





“We put our heart and soul into every project, and we’re available for our clients beyond the typical 8-5 schedule,” said Jennifer Friedrichsen, co-owner of T&J Painting LLC. “When you work with us, you’re dealing with real people who care, not an automated system.”

Founded by Tony and Jennifer Friedrichsen, the business was built on a foundation of experience, integrity and family values. Tony began painting right out of high school and has spent more than three decades mastering his craft, while Jennifer brought her organization, marketing and customer service skills to the business. What began as a side job to support their growing family soon became a thriving, successful company known for reliability, honesty and genuine care for the people they serve every day.

Through experience, dedication and a true passion for what they do, T&J Painting continues to take the pain out of painting, one beautiful project at a time, creating spaces that clients can enjoy for years to come.

For more information or to request an appointment, call the office at 813-723-9124 or visit https://tandjpaintingfl.com/.