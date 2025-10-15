Wingspread Farm is a local farmstead in Valrico run by couple Ken and Andy Schielka. The couple sold their first egg in 2017 and have been perfecting their business ever since to what it is today.

“Andy always wanted chickens, so we built a building, converted it to a chicken coop and bought 12 chickens and that’s what started this whole thing. We started selling the eggs, then the cookies came, then the bread came, and that’s where we are now with all the other goodies,” said Ken Schielka.

The farm offers a variety of made-from-scratch options baked by Andy, including pastries, bread, cookies, jellies and most notably sweet rolls. The farm also offers Hungarian smoked meats, Wisconsin cheese and local honey.

Andy bakes with real and simple ingredients to ensure the quality of her products. She believes that baking with natural ingredients is better for the body and soul.

Wingspread Farm can be easily spotted driving down Pearson Road with its vibrant paint colors. It was important for the couple when designing their space to create a welcoming environment that made people feel at home. Andy explained that the vibrant colors reminded her of her family heritage in Europe, which brings her peace.

Ken and Andy strive to create a business in which people continue to visit their stand. They enjoy building relationships with their visitors and maintaining that connection.

“We believe in taking care of people and listening to people. We are friendly because we care about our customers, we really care and they know it,” said Andy.

“When families walk in here with little kids and they go ‘Farmer Ken,’ it makes me feel good,” added Ken.

Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico and is open from Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Check out its website, https://wingspreadbakery.wordpress.com/, and social media pages for more details.