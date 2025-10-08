The Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) proudly announces the induction of Tom Lee into the prestigious Florida Housing Hall of Fame, honoring his decades of leadership, vision and service to the home-building industry and the people of Florida.

The Florida Housing Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose dedication and accomplishments have made a lasting impact on housing in Florida. Inductees exemplify innovation, advocacy and a steadfast commitment to ensuring Floridians have access to safe, quality and affordable homes.

“Tom Lee has left an indelible mark on Florida’s housing landscape,” said Rusty Payton, FHBA CEO/chief lobbyist. “His legacy of leadership — through public service, housing policy and tireless advocacy for families and communities — has advanced opportunities for homeownership across the state. His induction is both well-deserved and deeply celebrated.”

Lee’s contributions span his years of public service and private sector leadership, where he has consistently championed responsible growth, housing affordability and sound policy that strengthens Florida’s communities.

This year, Lee also joined the Pepin Family Office as CEO, where he oversees strategic initiatives and philanthropic efforts that support Tampa Bay’s communities, further extending his lifelong commitment to public service and community development.

His work reflects the core values of FHBA and the mission of the Florida Housing Hall of Fame: to honor those whose vision and dedication improve the lives of Floridians through housing.

The induction ceremony took place during the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC) in Orlando, the premier building industry event in the Southeast, hosted annually by FHBA. Surrounded by family, peers and industry leaders, Lee was formally recognized for his outstanding contributions to housing and the state of Florida.

With Lee’s induction, the Florida Housing Hall of Fame continues its tradition of honoring trailblazers whose achievements inspire future generations of builders, developers and advocates.

For more information about the Florida Housing Hall of Fame and the Florida Home Builders Association, visit https://fhba.com/.

About FHBA

Established in 1949, FHBA is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Florida’s local/regional homebuilder associations.

About Pepin Family Office

The Pepin Family Office manages the investments, finances and personal affairs of the Pepin family, providing services and generating resources that support their philanthropic vision. To learn more, visit the website https://pepinfamilyfoundation.org/.