Get ready to lace up those running shoes, don your favorite turkey hat and trot your way into Thanksgiving with the 10th annual Waterset Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run. This beloved holiday tradition returns on Thursday, November 27, bringing fun, fitness and festive vibes to the Waterset community, all for a great cause.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a stroller-pushing parent or a tiny tot with speedy sneakers, there’s a race for you. The 5K kicks off bright and early at 8 a.m., followed by the always-adorable Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m. Races start and finish at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach, with the same scenic, flat course you know and love down Waterset Boulevard.

This year marks a major milestone: a decade of dashes, dogs in turkey costumes and generous community spirit. Since the beginning, the Waterset Turkey Trot has given 100 percent of its proceeds to local public schools, including:

Doby Elementary School.

Eisenhower Middle School.

East Bay High School.

Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy.

Your participation means more than a morning run — it means making a real impact for the students and teachers right here in Apollo Beach.

The 5K participants will receive a Dri-FIT race shirt, race bib, finisher medal, video of your finish and digital finish line photo.

The Kids Fun Run participants will get a cotton race shirt, bib and medal.

Fun run distances include a 1-mile, half-mile and mini route for the littlest trotters.

The chip-timed race means your personal time starts when you start — no need to crowd at the front.

Strollers and leashed pets are welcome (please start toward the back).

A virtual option is available. Run anywhere, anytime — just note your packet may not arrive before race day.

Registration is now open. Sign up online through Wednesday, November 26. The earlier you register, the more you save. Prices include:

5K early bird: $30.

Kids Fun Run: $20.

Prices increase on Monday, November 3, and again on Wednesday, November 26.

Shirts (especially in your preferred size) are only guaranteed through Wednesday, November 5, so don’t wait.

Packet Pickup & Race Day Details

Early Packet Pickup:

The Landing Club at Waterset, located at 7012 Sail View Lane in Apollo Beach, on November 26 from 3-7 p.m.

Race Day Check-in & Registration:

On November 27 at 7 a.m. at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.

After the fun run, don’t dash off too quickly. Stick around for awards and a festive raffle celebration. Prizes will be given for:

Overall male and female finishers.

Male and female masters (40-plus).

Male and female grand masters (50-plus).

Top three in each age group.

Plus, there’ll be raffle giveaways, music and community cheer.

Help support local schools and get your business in front of more than 1,400 participants. Sponsorships are still available at various levels, from Platinum ($3,000) to Race Friend ($350). All sponsorships are tax-deductible and come with great perks, like your logo on race shirts, bibs, social media and more.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact lynda.mcmorrow@brookfieldrp.com or 813-526-1762.