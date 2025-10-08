Freedom Plaza recently celebrated the 100th birthday of its oldest gentleman resident, Jack Williams. The joyful occasion, held at the community in Sun City Center, brought together fellow residents, friends and staff to honor Williams’ remarkable milestone.

Turning 100 is a rare and inspiring occasion that reflects both resilience and vitality. Williams’ celebration highlighted Freedom Plaza’s mission of providing residents with a lifestyle that enhances both health and happiness. From social engagement to wellness programs, the community’s holistic approach is designed to help residents live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

“Mr. Williams is living proof that a life rooted in connection, purpose and wellness can truly thrive,” said Angie Roher, executive director of Freedom Plaza. “We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with him and to see the inspiration he brings to everyone in our community.”

Williams remains active and engaged in daily community activities, embodying the vibrancy that Freedom Plaza fosters.

