Hillsborough College Foundation has received a $154,000 gift from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to support education, health and student well-being across the Tampa Bay area. The annual grant supports scholarships, workforce programs, athletics, community outreach, science competitions and staff recognition, enhancing opportunities for students and faculty alike.

“On behalf of the Hillsborough College Foundation, I would like to thank the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation for its continued support,” said Garrett Weddle, Hillsborough College Foundation executive director. “Their generosity helps unlock life-changing opportunities for our students and strengthens the economic and social fabric of our community.”

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates two cents to its foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated over $55 million.

“Supporting education is in our DNA since we were founded by and for educators. Partnering with like-minded organizations helps us support and illuminate the fundamental belief that an educated public is good for all,” said Bob Hyde, vice president of community impact at Suncoast. “When a community has high education rates, it prospers and is better able to manage the complex problems we face today. This gift is satisfying, and the return can’t be beat,” he added.

The Hillsborough College Foundation and the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation have partnered since 2003 to strengthen individual student lives and the broader community by transforming philanthropic support into meaningful educational and economic outcomes.

About Hillsborough College

Hillsborough College (HC) serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

HC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Degree-granting institutions also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 3033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hccfl.edu/accreditation for more information.