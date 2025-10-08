Riverview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has a new addition to its pet therapy program, but it’s not what you might think. Meet Bentley, a 13-year-old chinchilla Persian male cat. Bentley provides pet therapy to patients, patients’ loved ones, visitors, medical staff, team members and others.

According to research from the UC (University of California) Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, 94 percent of therapy animals are dogs with the remainder as cats and other animals.

Riverview’s Kathy Hofstad, Bentley’s handler and owner and a St. Joseph’s Hospital-South pet therapy volunteer, rescued Bentley eight years ago and had him certified in pet therapy in the fall of 2024. Hofstad said Bentley has the perfect temperament to be a therapy pet. Unlike most cats, Bentley is comfortable around a lot of people, doesn’t mind noise and is not bothered by an unfamiliar environment.

“He’s a sweet cat, loves attention, loves to get petted, he’s got dog-like qualities,” Hofstad said. “Bentley has a calm, inquisitive disposition. He loves people. He’s just a ‘chill cat,’ and that makes him a very good therapy pet.”

Bentley joins 11 dogs who are also providing pet therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South.

The hospital averages between 1,500-2,100 contacts, or ‘touches,’ monthly between therapy pets and patients, patients’ loved ones, visitors, medical staff, team members and others.

“For patients, pet therapy is a feel-good, a comfort and makes them happy,” said Kim Wallace, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s volunteer manager, who oversees the hospital’s pet therapy program.

For St. Joseph’s Hospital-South team members, pet therapy helps if they are having a difficult day or encounter a particularly sad situation at the hospital.

“Pet therapy cheers them up, rejuvenates them and makes the day at least a little bit better than it was,” Wallace said. “Pet therapy gives them a brief, nice respite and some relaxation, making them feel better about what they’re doing. They can go back to caring for patients stronger than they were before.”

“For patients, visitors and team members, our therapy pets are just a joy to be around,” Wallace said.

