Devyn Rakestraw, owner of Edible Arrangements in Valrico, reopened the franchise in December 2024 with a mission to deliver joy through fresh fruit and chocolate-covered treats.

“I grew up surrounded by entrepreneurship,” Rakestraw said. “My mom runs a chocolate shop in downtown St. Pete — Schakolad Chocolate Factory. Being around her shop sparked my love for creating and sharing sweet, thoughtful gifts that make people smile.”

After the Edible Arrangements in Valrico closed under its previous ownership in May 2024, Rakestraw saw an opportunity to fulfill her dream. She purchased the franchise, hired a new team, renovated the space and reintroduced Edible Arrangements to the community just in time for the holiday rush in December 2024.

“Since reopening, we’ve been working hard to rebuild a strong local presence through partnerships with schools, small businesses and community events,” said Rakestraw. “ It’s been so rewarding to become part of people’s milestones — birthdays, weddings, holidays and everyday moments. I’ve discovered how much joy comes from creating something that brightens people’s day. Every week brings new challenges but also new reasons to love what we do.”

The holiday season brings a festive lineup of products, including pumpkin cheesecakes, seasonal cookies and cupcakes, as well as the return of the popular red velvet cake. New offerings include the Cozy Hot Cocoa Dessert Board and the Grand Dessert Tablescape, which serves up to 100 guests.

“My team and I love helping customers find just the right arrangement or dessert to brighten someone’s day or make a holiday party extra special,” said Rakestraw. “At the end of the day, that’s really what Edible is all about — sharing joy through treats that look beautiful and taste amazing.”

Rakestraw credits her team for the store’s success.

“Our focus is on delivering consistency, care and attention to detail with every order,” said Rakestraw. “Whether it’s a small thank-you gift or a big holiday delivery, we want it to feel special. That level of quality and pride in our work is what keeps our customers coming back and helps us spread a little joy in the community.”

And Rakestraw takes community involvement seriously.

“Community means everything to me,” said Rakestraw. “From the beginning, one of my biggest goals with reopening Edible Arrangements Valrico was to truly connect with the people and businesses around us. We’re not just here to make treats — we want to be part of the moments that bring our community together.”

The store offers delivery to homes, schools and offices. Visit 3455 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, call 656-500-6505, or visit www.facebook.com/ediblelithiapinecrestroadvalricofl/ and Instagram @ediblevalrico.