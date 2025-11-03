The Newsome High School Army JROTC Wolfpack Battalion, in collaboration with its booster club, is inviting the local community to a special Veterans Day Bingo Night at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Tuesday, November 11, 6:30 p.m. The event aims to raise funds in support of the cadets who are being shaped into tomorrow’s leaders through a rigorous program of character, discipline and service.

The Wolfpack Battalion is no stranger to excellence. Known for its commitment to building strong citizens, the program offers a platform where students thrive in both competitive and community-focused environments.

The cadets have amassed numerous accolades in the 2024 season:

National Champions: The Raider Team clinched first place in the Mixed Division at the 2024 National Raider Challenge.

Rifle Team Honors: Newsome’s Rifle Team ranked first in the district and third in the state, showcasing top-tier marksmanship from some of the region’s finest young shooters.

Color Guard Distinction: Representing the school at ceremonies and major sporting events, the color guard has earned praise from state officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis.

Community Impact: Cadets have logged hundreds of hours in service, supporting local initiatives such as Seeds of Hope, TLC Feeding Ministries and the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Funds raised at the bingo night will help address critical needs that directly benefit cadet development and operational capacity, including:

New Rifle Range: A modern training facility is essential to maintain and grow the rifle team’s national competitiveness.

Facility Upgrades: Improved JROTC training areas will enhance learning, safety and engagement for all cadets.

Competition Support: Financial assistance for event hosting, awards and venue costs ensures the program can continue to lead and host top-tier JROTC events.

Team Sponsorships: Support for specialized teams — including CyberPatriot, JLAB, drill, raider and rifle — will help cover equipment, uniforms and travel expenses to national competitions.

The Veterans Day Bingo Night promises to be a fun and meaningful evening for a great cause. Attendees will enjoy lively games, camaraderie and the opportunity to give back to a program that gives so much to its students and the community.

For event details or to explore partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please contact wolvesjrotcbooster@gmail.com.