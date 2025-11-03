Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) proudly announces that Tanishka Aglave, a student from Strawberry Crest High School, has been named a national winner of the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This prestigious honor recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects developed by youth across the country.

Tanishka’s award-winning initiative, ‘Reviving Citrus, Reviving Florida,’ addresses the devastating impact of citrus greening disease on Florida’s citrus industry. Growing up on a citrus farm, she witnessed firsthand the decline in citrus production and was inspired to take action. Through extensive lab research and field trials, Tanishka developed a sustainable and eco-friendly treatment using curry leaf extract, which has shown promising results as a biological bactericide.

Her project goes beyond scientific innovation. Over the past two years, Tanishka has led a statewide campaign that included planting more than 1,500 citrus trees, distributing disease management kits to farmers and conducting educational workshops. Recognizing the importance of youth engagement, she also authored a children’s book titled The Story of Oranges to raise awareness among younger audiences about the citrus crisis and sustainable agricultural practices.

Tanishka’s work has garnered recognition from institutions such as the USDA and Cornell University, and her efforts exemplify the power of youth-led environmental action. Her initiative not only aims to preserve Florida’s agricultural heritage but also serves as a model for sustainable farming practices worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud of Tanishka for earning the President’s Environmental Youth Award,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools. “Tanishka’s leadership and passion for protecting Florida’s environment are truly inspiring, and she represents the very best of our district.”

For more information about the PEYA program, visit www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award-peya-winners.