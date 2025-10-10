The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) unveiled a new bus shelter on September 24, marking the start of nearly $1 million in improvements to stops across District 3. County Commissioner Gwen Myers and HART CEO Scott Drainville attended the ribbon-cutting at Bloomingdale Avenue and Simpson Road in Riverview, highlighting upgrades aimed at making public transit safer, more accessible and more comfortable for riders.

The project includes 17 brand-new shelters and renovations to seven existing stops in District 3, with another six stops currently in the engineering and design phase. Plans are also underway to expand the program countywide by adding 60 more shelters in the coming years. Each stop features seating and full overhead coverage to protect passengers from the sun and rain.

The Bloomingdale Avenue shelter serves as a key connection point for residents of the nearby Integra Palms apartments. The stop serves Routes 8 and 31, connecting Riverview with Ruskin and downtown Tampa. Myers said the location makes it easy for people to access buses without needing a car.

“Right behind me is an apartment complex where individuals who live there can just walk around the corner, and they are right in front of a bus stop that can take them anywhere to connect with another bus stop,” she said.

The upgrades also improve comfort in Florida’s often harsh weather.

“Like right now at 10:00 a.m. it’s about 95 degrees, and they have a shelter that is over them to keep them out of the sun and that is most important,” Myers added. “Investments like these in District 3 not only modernize our transit system but also show our commitment to the customers who rely on HART every day.”

In addition to new shelters, HART is rolling out a Bus Stop Technology program that will bring ‘next bus’ real-time arrival displays. The program also includes ADA-accessible features, such as Braille signage and push-button announcements that allow visually impaired riders to hear upcoming bus times.

HART officials said the investments are part of a broader effort to strengthen public transit across the county. Hillsborough County covers 1,000 square miles, including Tampa, Temple Terrace and many unincorporated communities. With a population of more than 1.5 million, the county has seen rapid growth, increasing the need for reliable transit options.

By investing in shelters and technology, HART aims to encourage more residents to use public transit for work, school and daily errands while improving safety, accessibility and convenience at the bus-stop level.