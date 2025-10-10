A nationally recognized weight-loss program has arrived in Riverview, offering residents a physician-supervised path to sustainable health. Medi-Weightloss, co-owned by Serena Williams and Crystal Wyatt, opened its doors in September at 13011 Summerfield Square Dr. with a mission to transform lives through evidence-based care. Medi-Weightloss is a nationwide program with more than 100 clinics operating across 28 states.

“Opening a Medi-Weightloss clinic in Riverview was a deeply personal and purposeful decision,” Williams said. “We recognized a growing need in our community for safe, science-backed and compassionate weight-management care. With so many people struggling silently with weight-related health issues, we wanted to offer a medically supervised program that goes beyond diets and fads — something that truly helps people transform their lives.”

Medi-Weightloss has helped patients across the country shed more than 6 million pounds. Now, Riverview locals have access to the same clinical support and customized nutrition plans that have made the brand a trusted name in medical weight loss.

“Medi-Weightloss stands out because it is physician-supervised, rooted in evidence-based medicine and personalized to each patient’s unique metabolic needs,” Williams said. “Unlike many commercial weight loss programs, we address the medical, behavioral and nutritional aspects of weight loss. The combination of clinical support, customized nutrition plans and accountability makes our program both effective and sustainable.”

The clinic’s philosophy centers on treating the whole person, not just the number on the scale.

“At Medi-Weightloss, our philosophy is simple: treat the individual, not just the weight,” Williams said. “We understand that weight gain can be the result of complex factors — including metabolism, hormones, lifestyle habits and emotional health. Our approach is comprehensive and compassionate, providing patients with the tools, education and support they need to lose weight and keep it off.”

Williams also addressed common misconceptions, noting that medical weight loss isn’t just for those with severe health issues.

“In reality, we help a wide range of individuals — from those looking to lose 10 pounds to those needing to manage chronic health issues,” she said.

For patients facing plateaus, the clinic offers strategic reassessments and motivational coaching.

“Progress isn’t always linear — and we’re here to support them every step of the way,” Williams said. “We want our community to know that at Medi-Weightloss Riverview, you’re not just a number on a scale — you’re a person with goals, challenges and the potential for real, lasting change. We’re honored to be a part of your journey and are committed to providing a supportive, judgment-free space where you can thrive.”

Visit www.mediweightloss.com, call 813-656-1020 or follow on Facebook @Mediweightlossriverview.