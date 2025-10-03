As the fall season approaches, a highly anticipated local event promises to bring the community together with fun, food, music and memorable experiences.

Harvest Days at Keel Farms – Every Weekend in October

Starting the first weekend of October, Keel Farms will kick off its annual Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout the month. This lively event transforms the farm into a festive wonderland featuring classic autumn activities and attractions.

Attendees can enjoy hayrides, get lost in a corn maze and explore the vibrant pumpkin patch — with opportunities for both picking and painting. Animal lovers will be excited for the camel rides, while foodies can take on the pumpkin-pie-eating contest or sample flavors from local vendors and food trucks. Adults can sip on seasonal wines and ciders as they stroll through the grounds.

Best of all, admission is free, and no tickets or reservations are required. Parking is just $10 per vehicle, and the event is dog-friendly and open to all ages.

For more information about this event and others, visit www.keelfarms.com/events-calendar and www.theospreyview.com/events.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com for details and information.