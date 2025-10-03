The Tampa area lost a baseball icon in Tony Saladino, 89, on August 19. The founder of the Saladino Tournament and the Saladino Award leaves behind a legacy that won’t be forgotten.

Saladino was encouraged by his late wife, Bertha Saladino, to honor his late father, Tony Saladino I, after his sudden passing in 1961. They started the Saladino Award in 1971, given to the top senior in Hillsborough County. In 1981, they started the Saladino Tournament.

The annual tournament occurs during spring break and involves over 30 schools. The 44th tournament was held this past March, with Bloomingdale High School winning the title. Several players that have participated in the tournament have gone on to play in the major leagues, including Pete Alonso (Plant High School), Jose Fernandez (Alonso High School), Parker Messick (Plant City High School), Kyle Tucker (Plant High School), Jac Caglianone (Plant High School) and Richie Martin (Bloomingdale High School), to name a few. Fourteen of the 56 Saladino award winners have gone on to play in MLB as well.

The Saladino Tournament has given local baseball players in Hillsborough County an opportunity to play in front of scouts and gain exposure to reach their goal of playing at the next level. Former Durant High School star pitcher Carmine Giardina won both the Saladino Tournament MVP award and the Saladino Award in 2005. He holds the record for most strikeouts in a tournament with 32.

“Playing in the tournament was an amazing experience,” said Giardina. “Growing up, I had always heard about it, and as a freshman I had the privilege of witnessing all the remarkable players from Hillsborough County compete together. I remember having the chance to play against Plant High School under the lights at UT as a young freshman. It was truly remarkable.”

“My coach informed me that I needed to meet him somewhere for an interview,” said Giardina. “Little did I know that I was pulling into the Saladino family driveway, being welcomed into a home filled with baseball memorabilia from floor to ceiling. The names on that list, both before and after me, have had some remarkable baseball careers. I am grateful and fortunate to even be mentioned in the same breath as such great players.”

Tony and Bertha had two children together, Tony III and Misty; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren as well. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. His grandson, Noah Saladino, helped lead Tony’s alma mater University of Tampa Spartans win back-to-back national championships.

Tony was inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay and the Jefferson High School Hall of Fame, and he was recently announced as the recipient of the Sam Bailey Award from the UT Athletics Hall of Fame. He also received awards from the Tampa Baseball Museum, Hispanic Heritage Award from the Tampa Bay Rays and the People’s Champion Award from the Tampa Tribune.