In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is turning October pink with a series of community events, survivor tributes and educational initiatives designed to raise awareness, celebrate survivors and promote early detection.

The hospital kicked off the month by sponsoring two key community fundraisers: the Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual 5K in Lakeland and the Pink Ribbon Gala, benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida. Both events brought together survivors, caregivers and supporters to raise funds for patient assistance programs and cancer research.

At the hospital, a new ‘Pink Ribbon Messages’ tribute invites patients and visitors to write messages on pink ribbons in honor of survivors, fighters and loved ones lost to breast cancer. The ribbons are displayed on trees outside the Women’s Center, creating a striking visual reminder of community solidarity and hope.

One of the month’s most anticipated events, the ‘Breast Friends Brunch,’ will take place on Saturday, October 25, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Participants can enjoy a complimentary brunch while completing their screening mammogram in a comfortable, supportive setting. Appointments and prescriptions are required, and registration is available at https://bit.ly/3IJC9Ee.

The hospital’s commitment to women’s health extends beyond screenings. Its monthly Women’s Cancer Support Group offers emotional support and education for patients, survivors and caregivers. The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28.

Throughout the month, hospital staff are encouraged to wear pink every Wednesday to promote awareness and remind patients and visitors of the importance of early detection.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. When detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent.

“Every ribbon, every survivor’s story and every mammogram represents a step forward in the fight against breast cancer,” said Dr. Christine Van Cott, chief medical officer at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “We are proud to stand with our patients, caregivers and community in raising awareness and offering hope.”

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, a 479-bed acute care facility ranked among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals by Fortune/PINC AI, continues its mission of comprehensive care, education and community outreach from its campus at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.