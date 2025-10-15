Children and teens face many challenges, but thanks to Hillsborough County Children’s Services, they don’t have to face them alone. The county offers a free Community Counseling program designed to help youth ages 6-17 and their families navigate difficult situations — all at no cost, with no insurance or income requirements.

The program connects families with trained, licensed counselors who provide individual, family or group sessions at several locations throughout Hillsborough County. Counseling is available during flexible daytime and evening hours, and services are also offered in Spanish. Topics include anxiety, depression, grief or loss, attention deficit disorder, substance use, family conflict and domestic violence.

In the past 25 years, the Community Counseling Program has served more than 12,800 families, helping local children build resilience and stability. To begin services, families can complete a screening by calling 813-264-3807, ext. 53108.

In addition to counseling, Hillsborough County Children’s Services operates a Children in Need of Services/Families in Need of Services (CINS/FINS) program, which provides both residential and nonresidential support for youth who may be at risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice or dependency system. Its 24/7 Residential Respite and Emergency Shelter offers academic support, health and wellness services and family counseling to help stabilize youth and families in crisis.

The agency also leads the Safe Place initiative, providing immediate assistance and shelter for runaway or homeless youth across the county.

To help meet the physical needs of youth entering care or emergency housing, the county runs the Duffels of Dignity program, which collects new or gently used duffel bags, suitcases, and backpacks for children who often arrive with little more than the clothes on their backs. Since launching in October 2022, the program has distributed over 2,000 bags and thousands of personal care items to youth in need.

Donations can be dropped off from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Hillsborough County Children’s Services, located at 3191 Clay Mangum Lane in Tampa, or purchased via the program’s Amazon Wish List.

For more information on counseling or donation opportunities, visit www.hcfl.gov/children or contact Craig Jewesak at 813-455-2701.

Together, these programs demonstrate Hillsborough County’s ongoing commitment to the well-being, safety and dignity of local children and families.