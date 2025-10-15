The holiday spirit is already growing in Brandon as Nativity Youth Ministry and the Mother Seton Council #6724 of the Knights of Columbus launch their first-ever Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities and youth programs supported by the church and council.

Advance orders are now being accepted for beautiful Fraser and Douglas fir Christmas trees, as well as decorated wreaths. All items are freshly cut in North Carolina and supplied by Happy Holiday Christmas Trees. Pickup begins on Black Friday, November 28, at Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest field, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. The sale continues through Monday, December 15.

“This is like a tree layaway,” explained Neil Waid, council officer. “Families can plan ahead, reserve their perfect tree and then skip the line when they arrive.”

Customers who place their orders by Friday, October 31, will receive a complimentary “Keep Christ in Christmas” magnet as a special thank-you. Supplies are limited — only 363 trees and 100 wreaths are available — and preorders are guaranteed to secure the buyer’s preferred size and type. Orders can be placed conveniently online at https://nativitychristmasstore.com/.

In addition to tree and wreath sales, the Knights of Columbus are also inviting local businesses and community members to become event sponsors. Sponsorship proceeds directly benefit Nativity Youth Ministry and the charitable outreach programs of the council, which include support for Special Olympics, Citizens with Disabilities, Catholic Charities, Foundation of Life Pregnancy Centers, Nativity Food Bank and Pantry, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Haley’s Cove Community, among others.

“This fundraiser brings the community together while making a real difference for people in need,” said Jonathan Lodrigues, council treasurer.

The Knights of Columbus and Nativity Youth Ministry hope the event will become a new holiday tradition in Brandon — one that not only fills homes with the scent and beauty of fresh evergreens but also spreads kindness and generosity throughout the season.

Residents are encouraged to place their orders early before supplies sell out. For more information, to preorder or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nativitychristmasstore.com/.