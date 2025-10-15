Tammy Woodall of Plant City has always been creative. She started an embroidery business a few years ago called Embroidery and More.

“My love for embroidery began 25 years ago when a breast cancer diagnosis left me unable to work for a few months during chemo,” Woodall said. “With all of the time on my hands, a very supportive husband, kids and parents who believed in me, I decided to take the plunge and buy a very small home embroidery machine.”

She had been intrigued for years with embroidery. After learning the basics and researching, she knew there would be a huge learning curve and a huge expense in getting started on this venture, which she absolutely loved, and she surprisingly turned out to be very good at embroidering.

“God gave me the wisdom to realize that years down the road I would need to find something to supplement my retirement income,” Woodall said. “I knew it would take me years to get to that point needing to buy the equipment and supplies, so I sold my motorcycle to buy my first commercial machine.”

Recently, Woodall found another hobby she was good at, which is hat and purse burning.

“I saw some things on social media about hat burning, so I decided to do some research on it,” Woodall said. “It also got me back into sketching, which I hadn’t done since high school.”





Woodall is a bus driver for Hillsborough County Public Schools, and in between her bus runs she found herself sketching beautiful sunflowers and other pictures what could be burned on hats or purses.

“I went out and got the supplies to do hat and purse burning and started to do some classes in my home and at local community centers,” she said. “It was a great feeling to be doing the classes and creating beautiful hats and purses with my friends and family.”





Now, Woodall wants to offer her hat and purse burning classes to the public.

“I want to offer classes or girls’ night parties where my clients can do them in their own home,” Woodall said. “I’ll come to you, and I have all the supplies to host a party of 25.”

At the classes, guests can either burn a hat or a purse, depending on what the hostess wants.

“I will order the hats or purses based on what the client wants,” Woodall said. “The costs start at $65 per guest, and if the hostess gets six or more guests, her item to burn is free. These classes are perfect for a birthday party, girls’ night out and they also make a great gift to give.”

If you are interested in hosting a hat or purse burning class, you can contact Woodall at 813-446-2297.