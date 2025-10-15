Brandon Exchange has been buzzing with change over the past year — and it’s just getting started.

From fresh store designs and exciting new openings to major renovations and relocations, it has been working behind the scenes to bring you an even better shopping and lifestyle experience.

American Eagle — A New Look for a Classic Favorite

Now open with a brand-new store design, American Eagle combines its iconic style with a modern shopping experience. This refresh brings decades of heritage into a sleek, updated space made for discovery, comfort and style.

Aerie — New Location, All-New Vibe

Aerie has officially opened in a brand-new location, designed with relaxation and fun in mind. From cozy loungewear to stylish swim, stop in to snap a selfie, unwind and shop the comfiest pieces around.

The Bar at Brick’s — Where Good Drinks Meet Good Times

The Bar at Brick’s Smoked Meats, a Florida-influenced, modern-day interpretation of a classic Central Texas tradition of barbecue and cuisine, has quickly earned a reputation as a local favorite, known for its inviting atmosphere and vibrant social scene. You can enjoy light bites and expertly crafted drinks while connecting with friends. With activities like pool, foosball, shuffleboard, karaoke and more, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and have fun.

JD Sports — Where Style Meets Sport

JD Sports has arrived, bringing the latest in sneakers, slides and streetwear from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more. Whether you’re gearing up for a workout or just looking for the freshest drop, this is your go-to destination.

DTLR — Laced Up, Game On

DTLR just dropped a fresh, new location at Brandon Exchange, delivering the hottest in streetwear and sneaker culture. With bold designs, booming beats and a vibe that blends urban edge with community energy, this store is the ultimate spot to level up your style and connect with the culture.

MINISO — Small Wonders, Big Fun

Step into MINISO, now open at Brandon Exchange. Explore a world of adorable, affordable finds — from licensed Disney and Marvel goodies to home essentials, beauty, snacks and more. It’s a store full of surprises that’s as fun to browse as it is to shop.

Champs Sports — New Look, Now Open

Be the first to experience Champs Sports’ bold, new store design, only at Brandon Exchange. With a completely reimagined layout and upgraded store experience, this is where your style and sport come together.

Pandora — A Sparkling New Look, Now Open

Pandora has officially reopened with a sparkling transformation. Step inside to explore timeless jewelry and discover a refreshed space designed to inspire your next special moment.

Renovations & Upgrades in Progress

Dick’s House of Sport — A Whole New Experience

Coming this fall.

Hollister — Same Location, New Look

A brand-new Hollister store is on its way — opening in the fall. Designed to reflect a refreshed, modern design for Hollister shoppers to find their perfect laid-back California style.

Sleep Number — A New Location, Same Great Sleep

Your favorite sleep technology brand is on the move. Sleep Number is relocating to a new home within Brandon Exchange, where you’ll find the same personalized comfort in a refreshed, modern space.

The Fun’s Just Getting Started

There’s a lot happening at Brandon Exchange — and even more on the way. From stylish store refreshes to new places to shop, eat and explore, it’s creating an experience the whole family can enjoy. Come see what’s new, and stay tuned for more surprises ahead!

Brandon Exchange is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. Visit https://brandonexchange.com/.