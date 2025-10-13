Red Calliope Gallery on Evers and Rouge Champagne Bar in Plant City have become the go-to-spot spot in the historic downtown corridor for all things art, music and now theater. On a recent trip to New York, owners Rachel and Mark Dummeldinger visited a quaint little cafe where they had dinner and saw a cabaret show, all under one roof.

“We both had the same revelation at the same time of, ‘We could do something really cool with our space,’” Rachel Dummeldinger said. “With a theater background and entertainment connections, we both realized we could do a dinner and cabaret show here in Plant City, just on a smaller scale.”

La Lumiere grand opening takes place at Red Calliope Gallery on Evers on Sunday, October 5, from 6:30-9 p.m. and will continue each Sunday for the month of October.

“La Lumiere, which means ‘the light’ in French,” Rachel said. “The show will spotlight Broadway’s sexy songs. Super playful, a bit over the top, but nothing offensive. It’s singing, it’s dancing and they will some little interesting variety acts in between as well.”

With La Lumiere, think cabaret meets Chicago, meets Moulin Rouge, meets The Greatest Showman.

“There will be really great food and drinks,” Rachel said. “We feel our guests will love our off, off, off-Broadway-style show. Think edgy, exciting, electric costumes and a lot of fun.”

Tickets for La Lumiere are $100 and include a catered fine dining experience that includes a choice of entree and dessert along with a show that will leave you speechless.

“Sunday in October will be the nights that we unleash our extremely talented singers and dancers as they perform La Lumiere, all while guests dine on a three-course meal prepared by our very own chef Scott Duffy,” Rachel said. “Guests will arrive at 6:30 p.m., and they will be able to visit our Rouge Champagne Bar while listening to live music and viewing the amazing art we have in the Red Calliope Gallery on Evers. They will then be seated, and dinner is served at 7:15 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.”

The Dummeldingers hope the community will come out to experience La Lumiere.

“Our hope is that Red Calliope and Rouge can be the go-to venue for arts and creativity unlike what they have ever seen before,” Rachel said.

If you would like to learn more about Red Calliope Gallery on Evers and Rouge Champane Bar or attend La Lumiere, you can visit https://redcalliope.gallery/ or call 813-441-4227. The gallery and champagne bar are located at 109 S. Evers St. in historic downtown Plant City.