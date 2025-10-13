Triple Creek Radio Control Aircraft Club (TRCAC) invites aviation enthusiasts, model aircraft pilots, hobbyists and spectators to experience the wonders of radio-controlled flight at the upcoming Watt Fest and Heli Fall Classic events.

On Saturday, October 11, Watt Fest, an all-electric radio control aviation event, will be held for any size aircraft for a $20 landing fee. Spectators are welcome to attend for free. The facility boasts the world’s only blue runway, flight stations and a shaded pit area for building and repairs.

It will be a whole weekend of flying at the Heli Fall Classic, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26. All heli pilots and spectators are invited to attend. This is an AMA-sanctioned FAI event, and the landing fee of $35 includes lunch.

Spectators and participants will see all types of aircraft, large and small. Keith Hall of TRCAC will show off his 10 ft. 747 painted like Air Force One.

“Some of the young guys do demos where they fly in formation with their F-18 jets, painted like the Blue Angels,” he noted.

TRCAC is a group dedicated not only to flying but also to education, camaraderie and community service. Pilots of all levels, from novices to seasoned experts, are welcome. Experienced pilots mentor the youth and newcomers, sharing skills and knowledge to help them learn the basics of flight, safety protocols and building their own aircraft. What started as a gathering of friends has turned into a flourishing club that recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The club has monthly meetings at the airfield, a newsletter and participates in other events throughout the year including fly competitions.

As technology evolves, so does the Aircraft Club. Today, members are exploring new frontiers in electric flight, drones and even FPV (first-person view) racing.

Beyond the airfield, members often volunteer their time organizing holiday toy drives, participating in park cleanups and supporting local charities. The club has become a cornerstone of community involvement, making a positive impact both in the skies and on the ground.

TRCAC’s events are held at its flying field, located at 12705 Balm Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Anyone who is eager to learn, build and fly is welcome to join. For further information, visit www.triplecreekrc.com or call Hall at 813-928-3861.