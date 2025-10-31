Empty nesters, first-time purchasers, small families, young professionals, your ride has arrived. And VW has revamped the Taos inside out for 2025 with an even bolder appearance, a boost in power and advanced technology. One of the bestselling states for the compact SUV is Texas, and so it was obvious that the automaker would invite media for a test drive in San Antonio, the fastest-growing city in the United States. We must point out that the stylish and agile Taos delivered a comfortable and safe ride, whether we were tackling rough terrain or merely cruising the highway in the Alamo City.

Available in four trims and starting at $24,995 and going up to $34,695 (add $1,425 destination), the spirited and value-oriented Taos fits in quite nicely in the VW lineup. While retaining the 1.5-liter turbocharged and intercooled four-cylinder engine, the SUV gets a boost in power of 16. That is 174 hp at 5,500 rpm and 184 pounds-feet of torque at 1,750 rpm with an eight-speed auto gearbox, standard across all models, whether front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The strut-type front and torsion beam rear suspension also have been retained for the Taos, as has the electric power steering.

Up front, the SUV gets new wheels, a new bumper and a chromed-accented grille with standard projector LEDs and an available light bar. Step back and watch as the LED tail lamps connect with a centered, illuminated VW emblem. The cabin with fresh materials, colors and decor is not just attractive but also roomy with 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space. An 8-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster are now offered at no extra cost in all trims. Dual auto AC, headed/cooled front seats, cloth/leather, black/silver roof rails, remote start, 10-color ambient lights, a manual tilt/telescopic steering column and 60/40 rear seats are available. And if you want a little pizzazz in the daily ride, opt for the sporty SE Black trim with its 18- or 19-inch wheels, roof and spoiler, roof rails and mirror caps, 4MOTION badging (AWD) — all in black, of course — and a panoramic sunroof.

The dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, rearview camera, post-collision braking, three-point safety belts for all, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system come at no extra cost. VW’s exclusive IQ Drive gets you blind-spot monitor, lane keep/assist, rear traffic alert, forward-collision warning and auto emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control and travel/emergency assists, which is essentially a semiautomated drive.

As we mentioned at the outset, this small and reasonable SUV is the perfect fit for the young, new buyers. Although a step down from the slightly bigger Tiguan in the VW stable, the enjoyable ride offers solid value, decent performance and creditable gas mileage. This best buy would be a smart choice for any prospective buyer.