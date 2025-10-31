By McKenzie Brown

According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, about 5 percent of high school seniors don’t have a phone. I’m part of that 5 percent. You won’t find me scrolling Instagram or texting in a group chat between classes. I’m usually the last to hear the latest news.

Not having a phone wasn’t my choice. My parents opposed the idea, and while I still don’t agree, I’ve begun to see its benefits.

Socially, it’s isolating. The senior class group chat? I’m not in it. I don’t know when skip days happen or what’s being planned for our senior prank. Making plans takes effort. I’m rarely the first, or even second, person someone thinks to invite — it’s inconvenient to reach me. And in a world built on instant connection, that matters more than we admit.

Academically, it’s frustrating. I can’t snap a photo of the board or submit an assignment on the go. But in the stillness, there’s an unexpected advantage: I’m not constantly pulled by notifications, and I don’t have shortcuts like AI at my fingertips. My focus is my own.

Most teens unwind by doom-scrolling, texting or FaceTiming. Me? I read. This year alone, I’ve read over 130 books. Still, it’s disheartening that many only read because TikTok made it trendy. Once, I pulled out a book during class and a friend stared at me, surprised I read for fun. That moment stuck with me.

People are always shocked when I say I don’t have a phone. The most common question is: “How do you survive?” In a world where phones feel like a necessity, friendships around me often burn out like sparklers — bright at first, then fading. I can’t help but wonder how many I might have salvaged with a phone.

Still, there’s something valuable in the silence. I’ve learned to be present. I’ve discovered poetry — on the page and in life. And though I look forward to the day I finally have a phone, I know I’ve already gained something worth holding onto. Maybe I’ll join the digital age soon — but until then, you can catch me training carrier pigeons.