The RP Funding Center will host a special Veterans Day performance by The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus on Tuesday, November 11, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance through the RP Funding Center Box Office.

Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, The U.S. Army Field Band’s Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of the Army’s performing ensembles. Together, the 60-member band and 29-member chorus have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries, entertaining audiences totaling in the hundreds of millions.

The two ensembles combine to create an unforgettable concert experience that spans musical genres — from orchestral and operatic classics to jazz, Broadway, and traditional American marches. The group has shared the stage with renowned organizations such as the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s tour also marks a milestone for the U.S. Army, which celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2025. The Army Band is commemorating the occasion with performances across the nation, honoring 250 years of service, courage and sacrifice.

The RP Funding Center is also marking a milestone of its own — celebrating 50 years as a Lakeland landmark. Originally known as the Lakeland Civic Center, the venue has long been a cornerstone for arts, culture and community gatherings in Central Florida.

Tickets for the Veterans Day concert can be reserved by calling the RP Funding Center Box Office at 863-834-8111 or visiting in person during business hours on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The RP Funding Center is located just off I-4 on Lime Street in Lakeland. For more information, visit www.rpfundingcenter.com.