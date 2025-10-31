By Superintendent Van Ayres

As we release the 2024-2025 Impact Report for Hillsborough County Public Schools, I am honored to highlight the extraordinary accomplishments that reflect the dedication of our students, educators, families and community partners. This report is more than a collection of statistics; it’s a testament to progress, opportunity and our shared commitment to delivering a world-class education to every child in Hillsborough County.

This year, an impressive 98 percent of our schools earned an A, B or C grade from the Florida Department of Education. This achievement speaks volumes about our district’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence. Early indicators suggest we are on track to surpass last year’s graduation rate of 88 percent, a milestone that reflects the hard work and resilience of our students and staff.

Our accelerated learning programs continue to thrive. In our accelerated programs, our AP pass rate rose to 70 percent and we saw record numbers of students earning IB and Cambridge AICE diplomas. In fact, our district was also named U.S. Large District of the Year for our Cambridge AICE program success and expansion.

And we continue to expand our career and technical education opportunities for our students. This past school year, over 60,000 students earned industry certifications, equipping them with practical skills and credentials that lead directly to high-demand careers in our local economy.

Our progress extends beyond academics. Thanks to the continued support of our community through the Community Investment Tax and millage referendum, we’ve made significant strides in creating safer, more modern learning environments. These investments have allowed us to offer competitive compensation to our educators and staff, while ensuring our students learn in classrooms that inspire and engage.

This report also celebrates the many partnerships that fuel our success — from local businesses providing internships and apprenticeships to parents and volunteers who generously contribute their time and energy to our schools.

I invite everyone in our community to explore the full Impact Report and see how far we’ve come — and how, together, we’re building a stronger future for every child in Hillsborough County.

View the full Impact Report at www.hillsboroughschools.org/page/impact-report.