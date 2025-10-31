By McKenzie Brown

These days, we’re used to watching movies from the comfort of our couches, snuggled in blankets with buttery popcorn. But it doesn’t always have to be that way. Drive-in movie theaters offer a nostalgic and unique way to enjoy films — combining the comfort of your car with the fun of watching a movie under the stars.

Drive-ins first gained popularity in the 1950s and ’60s, after the very first one opened in 1933. Over time, they declined due to rising land costs and competition from suburban multiplexes. However, they still hold a special charm that streaming services can’t match — think John Travolta singing about Sandy in Grease.

In Lakeland, we’re lucky to have the Silver Moon Drive-In Theater and Swap Shop, the city’s first drive-in, which opened on April 14, 1948. Admission was just 35 cents and included a cartoon, short film and newsreel. Though a tornado damaged the screen in 1950, it was rebuilt quickly and reopened by July. A second screen was added in 1985, and today the Silver Moon still operates nightly with double features on two screens. Movies are broadcast through FM radio (Side 1 — 88.3 FM, Side 2 — 89.3 FM), with radios available for rent. Admission is $8 for ages 10 and up, $3 for kids ages 4-9 and free for children under 4. Thursdays are discounted at $5.





Another local gem is the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre, which opened in 1952. Known as the “last family drive-in” in the USA, it prides itself on being a welcoming space for all. Jaden DeNoncour, a 17-year-old student at Newsome High School, has been going since she was a child.

She said, “The theater is very family-friendly, welcoming and gives you a very nostalgic feeling.”

The theater was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in October 2024, but the community rallied behind owners Ted and Karen Freiwald to rebuild. Featuring a massive 2,000-square-foot screen, clean restrooms and a full snack bar, the Ruskin Family Drive-In offers an unforgettable movie experience. It’s open year-round, including holidays, but with no showings on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Both theaters encourage guests to arrive early and support the snack bars, which are essential to keeping them running. So, next time you’re in the mood for a movie, consider trading your couch for a car seat — these drive-ins offer a blast from the past that’s still very much alive.