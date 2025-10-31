From schools and businesses to churches and community gatherings, the iconic Big Red Bus can roll up just about anywhere donors are ready to save lives. OneBlood, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to ensuring a safe, available and affordable blood supply for more than 300 hospital partners and their patients across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

The organization operates more than 90 donor centers and deploys nearly 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles throughout the southeastern United States for blood drives.

“We even bring cookies, juice and a gift for each donor,” said a OneBlood representative. “All you need to do is designate someone from your organization to be our point person. We call this person the Blood Drive Chairperson. An enthusiastic, dependable Blood Drive Chairperson is one of the primary keys to a successful drive. The OneBlood representative assigned to your drive will work closely with the chairperson to plan a memorable lifesaving event!”

OneBlood encourages community groups, businesses and schools to host blood drives to help maintain a ready blood supply for hospitals in need.

“We encourage all eligible donors to make giving blood a regular habit,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations. “A ready blood supply is vital at all times, especially when the unexpected happens.”

Generally, healthy individuals age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

For those in the Brandon area, the Brandon Donor Center, located at 727 W. Lumsden Rd., Ste. A, in Brandon, welcomes donors during regular hours of operation. To learn more about OneBlood, schedule an appointment or find a nearby Big Red Bus, visit www.oneblood.org or call 813-661-4528.

