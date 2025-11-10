By Laurie E. Ohall, FL Board-certified Elder Law Attorney

Choosing a nursing home for a parent is one of the most difficult decisions families face, and it can be an emotional process. While no checklist can capture everything, asking the right questions during facility tours can help you make a more informed decision about your parent’s care and quality of life.

Critical Questions for Your Nursing Home Tour

“What is your staff-to-resident ratio, and does it vary by shift?” Adequate staffing directly impacts the quality and timeliness of care. Facilities should be able to tell you specific ratios for day, evening and night shifts, as nighttime staffing is often lower. “How do you handle medical emergencies, and what is your relationship with local hospitals?” Understanding the emergency protocol and which hospitals they partner with helps you know what to expect in crisis situations and ensures continuity of care. “What is your policy on residents’ rights to refuse treatment or leave the facility?” Your parent retains fundamental rights even in a nursing home setting. Facilities should respect autonomy and have clear policies about residents’ decision-making authority. “Can you show me your most recent state inspection report, and how were any deficiencies addressed?” All nursing homes undergo regular state inspections. Don’t be alarmed by some deficiencies, but pay attention to serious or repeat violations and how quickly they were corrected. “What activities and social programs do you offer, and how do you accommodate residents with different physical and cognitive abilities?” Quality of life includes more than medical care. Look for facilities that provide meaningful engagement tailored to residents’ varying capabilities. “How do you communicate with families about changes in a resident’s condition?” Clear, proactive communication prevents surprises and allows families to participate in care decisions. Ask about their notification procedures and whether you can designate preferred contact methods. “What is your policy on hospice care, and can residents remain in the facility if they elect hospice?” Understanding end-of-life care options in advance helps avoid difficult transitions during already challenging times. Many facilities work with hospice providers, but policies vary. “How are medications managed, and what happens if my parent needs a medication not on your formulary?” Medication management is critical for safety and efficacy. Facilities should have clear procedures for medication administration, monitoring and handling special medication needs. “What are the monthly costs, what services are included and what generates additional charges?” Get specific about the base rate versus additional fees for services like physical therapy, special dietary needs or incontinence supplies. Understanding the full financial picture helps with long-term planning. “Can residents keep personal belongings, and how is their security handled?” Personal items provide comfort and familiarity. Ask about room customization options, limitations on valuables and how the facility prevents theft or loss.

Beyond the Questions

Trust your instincts during tours. Observe how staff interact with current residents, whether the facility feels clean and well-maintained and if residents seem engaged and comfortable. Visit at different times of day if possible, and consider having a meal there to assess food quality. Remember, this decision isn’t just about medical care — it’s about finding a place where your parent can maintain dignity, receive compassionate attention and experience the best possible quality of life.