The City of Tampa and Hillsborough College (HC) are joining forces to launch GEAR UP, a new workforce development program designed to build a pipeline of certified, job-ready fleet technicians to meet growing local and national demands.

The GEAR UP program gives participants paid, hands-on experience in the city’s Fleet Maintenance Division while they complete their education at HC. The City of Tampa will cover the full cost of program tuition and training for participants while they are employed with the city. The initiative is the first of its kind for the city’s Logistics & Asset Management Department and aligns with Mayor Jane Castor’s Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow (T3) vision to expand career pathways for residents.

The first three students selected to GEAR UP are Christopher Figuereo, Michael Daniels and Maurice Daniels. Each is a top student in their class recognized by HC instructors for their professionalism, enthusiasm and potential to contribute to city operations.

“Programs like GEAR UP show what’s possible when we invest in people who are already part of our community,” said Castor. “Every great city depends on the people who keep it running, and our fleet technicians are at the heart of that, keeping patrol cars, fire trucks and service vehicles ready to serve our residents every day.”

GEAR UP is being created in response to a growing shortage of qualified automotive technicians across the country and in Florida. The program will help ensure reliable service for the city’s essential vehicle fleet while creating a clear pathway into stable, skilled careers for local students.

For more information on the GEAR UP program, visit www.tampa.gov.