HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Free Health Screening Event

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital recently joined with Grace at Lithia in FishHawk to welcome the fall season with a family-friendly community celebration.

The event featured a day full of fun and wellness for all ages, including bounce houses, face painting, hayrides, pumpkin painting and the always-popular teddy bear clinic, where caregivers from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital helped young guests care for their favorite stuffed animals while learning about health care in a comforting, hands-on way.

Adults and children alike were also treated to complimentary health screenings and had the opportunity to meet with local physicians, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to promoting health and wellness throughout the community.

“We’re grateful to partner with Grace at Lithia to bring families together for a day that celebrates both fun and wellbeing,” said Dr. Christine Van Cott, chief medical officer of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Events like this help us strengthen our connection with the community and encourage healthy habits for the whole family.”

For a full list of upcoming classes and community events associated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, visit www.hcafloridahealthcare.com/locations/brandon-hospital/calendar.

The November Meeting Of The Democratic Women’s Club Of Southeast Hillsborough County

The Democratic Women’s Club invites all like-minded individuals to the Thursday, November 6, meeting held at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The guest speaker is Rocky Milburn, chair of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter. Come at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet and stay for the meeting.

For more information, email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

Country Nights: Boots And Hats Line Dancing Fund Raiser

Join Graze Academy Inc. on Thursday, November 6, from 6 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing Co. for its Country Nights: Boots and Hats Fundraiser. Wear your cowboy boots and favorite hat for a fun evening of toe-tappin’ line dancing. Don’t worry if you think you can’t dance, as instruction will be provided. Along with dancing, there will be raffles, silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing. Voodoo’s delicious food, beers and cocktails will be available for purchase at the event as well. Graze Academy Inc. provides therapy services that inspire and support individuals, couples and families on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.grazeacademyinc.org. Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico.





Amazing Lash Studio Celebrates Five-year Anniversary

On Saturday, November 8, Amazing Lash Studio, a woman-owned and woman-run business, will be celebrating its five-year anniversary, a major milestone, especially considering it opened during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, it has grown into a thriving local business, specializing in semipermanent eyelash extensions applied by licensed lash stylists in relaxing, private suites. It will be hosting a community event to mark the occasion, including a free service to guests who mention “AMAZE 5.”

Amazing Lash Studio is located at 817 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 813-602-7800 to find out more or schedule an appointment.