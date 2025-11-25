Music Showcase, Brandon’s music store and education center, and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts are hosting a variety of events and performances throughout the holiday season for the community. From a show running alongside Broadway to a parents’ night out, Music Showcase’s Heather Stump wants people to get involved.

She said she’s particularly excited for the performances of Ragtime, a story about three families pursuing the American Dream and navigating their changing worlds.

Stump said it was just a coincidence that it put on its performance of the musical around the same time it is running on Broadway.

“It’s exciting because we are privileged enough to be able to produce it while it’s being produced on Broadway. So, everybody on the cast is really excited about that right now,” she said.

Music Showcase is also hosting its annual parents’ night out on Friday, December 5. Kids will get to have a Polar Express-themed pajama party, make crafts and participate in different activities.

Stump said this night is a great opportunity for parents to get some Christmas shopping done or just enjoy a free evening.

“I’ve got one mom that actually told me that she goes home and she sleeps,” Stump recalled. “She said, ‘I literally take a bath and I sleep because I know my kids are safe. They’re being fed and loved and they’re making Christmas presents.’”

Music Showcase also coordinates some singing groups who go out to retirement homes and community centers to perform.

“Any opportunity we get where they call and say, ‘Hey, do you have somebody that can sing?’” Stump said. “We’ve got individual singers, and we have groups that perform.”

She added being involved in the community, especially around the holidays, has been a priority for Music Showcase’s community.

“Just really kind of partnering in the community and trying to do what we can to stay a pillar in that community to be a strong pillar,” Stump said. “We’ve been here 30 years, and so we’d really love to partner with different organizations.”

You can find a full list of Music Showcase’s events and register for its events throughout the holiday season at www.musicshowcaseonline.com.