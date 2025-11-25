By David L. Miller, Osprey Community Contributor

On Veterans Day, November 11, Mission BBQ in Brandon was honored by Community Veterans and the Special Forces Association (SFA) Chapter 60 with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of its unwavering support for veterans and patriotic commitment to the military community. The award was presented by SFA Chapter 60 members Bob Bailey and George McDonald to Mission BBQ Brandon manager Kathy Parodi and community ambassador Bonnie Kurtis during a heartfelt ceremony that celebrated shared values of service, sacrifice and brotherhood.

Signed by SFA Chapter 60 President Brian Wilson, the certificate commended Mission BBQ for its “visible and heartfelt commitment to honoring those who have served,” and for its continued partnership with the SFA. Alongside the framed certificate, a commemorative SFA coin was presented to Parodi and Kurtis, symbolizing respect, unity and gratitude.

The Brotherhood Behind the Green Beret

The Special Forces Association serves as the voice of the U.S. Army’s elite Green Berets, a tight-knit brotherhood known for undertaking the most challenging and classified missions around the world. SFA’s mission is to:

Perpetuate the traditions and brotherhood of the Special Forces community.

Advance the public image of Special Forces.

Promote the general welfare of both active and retired Special Forces members and their families.

Work with ROTCs and JROTCs to spot, assess, mentor and support potential 18X candidates.

Based in Tampa, Chapter 60 actively supports veterans through events, partnerships and community engagement. The Veterans Day presentation to Mission BBQ was both a recognition and reaffirmation of a community’s shared values with those who have served.

From hosting fundraising events to playing the national anthem every day at 12 Noon, Mission BBQ stands as a beacon of patriotism in the community. Proceeds from special initiatives regularly go to nonprofit organizations that support those who have sacrificed for others.

“Our heroes have earned more than a thank you,” said a Mission BBQ representative. “It is our privilege to give back in ways that matter.”

In a time when appreciation can sometimes be fleeting, the partnership between SFA Chapter 60 and Mission BBQ in Brandon stands as a reminder of enduring respect and shared commitment. The Brandon and Valrico communities can be proud to count such organizations among their own.