The Community Action Board (CAB) of Hillsborough County serves as an advisory board to provide recommendations about programs that serve low-income residents. The purpose of the board is to provide recommendations for the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of Community Services Block Grant funds and other programs that serve the low-income residents and communities of Hillsborough County.

“The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), administered by the states, provides core funding to local agencies to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities and to empower low-income families to become self-sufficient,” said the Social Services Department’s manager, Derek Guida. “CSBG is a federal, anti-poverty block grant which funds the operations of the state-administered network of local agencies. This CSBG network consists of more than 1,000 agencies that create, coordinate and deliver programs and services to low-income Americans. Hillsborough County was designated as a Community Action Agency in 1968.”

CAB is a volunteer advisory board that consists of 21 members from three different sectors throughout Hillsborough County. Low-income residents elected officials or their representatives, and members from public/private organizations make up the three sectors. Each sector contains seven members. The Community Action Board Nomination and Membership Committee reviews and makes recommendations on new and potentially new Community Action Board members.

“CAB is an advisory board that meets once a month,” Guida said. “Members are asked to join at least one committee, commit to an additional monthly meeting for important committee work. CAB serves Hillsborough County’s low-income residents and communities by assisting Hillsborough County’s Social Services department in the development and implementation of programs that empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. These programs are funded by the CSBG.”

Guida and the CAB members look forward to helping those in need in our community.

“My hope is a continued successfully relationship between CAB and Social Services staff as we work together to help address the needs in our community,” Guida said. “This is a collaborative effort with the goal of lifting up those in need in our communities.”

If you would like to learn more about the Community Action Board of Hillsborough County, you can visit its website at https://hcfl.gov/councils/community-action-board.