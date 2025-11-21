According to Hillsborough County’s annual report, 5,775 notices of violation were issued during Operation Safe Passage’s first year, from August 2024 through July 2025. After enforcement hours were expanded this fall, the number of citations rose sharply, with HCSO reporting 30,475 violations between September 22 and October 30.

The program, a partnership between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the board of county commissioners, uses automated cameras to enforce speed limits and protect children traveling to and from school. The initiative follows Florida House Bill 657, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023, which made school-zone speed cameras legal statewide.

To address growing frustration and confusion, District 4 Commissioner Christine Miller hosted a town hall at Brandon High School on a Wednesday night, giving residents a chance to ask questions and share concerns.

“As a mom of three, I understand how incredibly busy all of you are,” Miller said. “I wanted to thank you for being here to advocate or oppose something you feel deeply about. I can better serve the district when I hear direct feedback from residents.”

Confusion over the program was evident, with several residents saying they had no idea they were speeding until the ticket arrived in the mail. Many noted the lack of flashing lights or visible school activity, adding to uncertainty about when reduced speeds were in effect. Some described the rollout as confusing or even “a money grab.” Miller acknowledged the frustration but highlighted the need for education and transparency.

“My office has received numerous calls and emails from constituents expressing confusion about the purpose and implementation of the program,” she said. “The more information that people have, the more empowered they are to comply or to make changes necessary to avoid another ticket. At the same time, with a change of this magnitude, community feedback is not only expected but essential.”

Representatives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, including Master Sgt. Kara Baxter, explained how the program works. Cameras are active throughout the school day, enforcing slower speeds when lights are flashing. Violations are reviewed by HCSO staff before citations are issued through RedSpeed, the program’s vendor. Fines are $100 but do not affect driver’s license points or insurance.

The enforcement period begins 30 minutes before the earliest school programs and continues roughly 30 minutes after final dismissal. Baxter stressed that “it’s really important to get feedback and help clear up any misconceptions or misunderstandings” from the community about the initiative.

Originally piloted at Riverview High School, Operation Safe Passage now includes 29 participating schools, with more expected in the coming months.

Residents seeking more information or wishing to dispute a citation can visit https://secure.speedviolation.com/ or call 1-888-756-4918.