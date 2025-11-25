Hillsborough County issued an emergency burn ban today on all outdoor open burning in all areas of the county.

Warm temperatures and dry conditions have combined to increase the danger of wildfires in Hillsborough County. The only exceptions are a constantly attended barbecue grill for outdoor cooking, certain agricultural enterprises in Eastern and Southern Hillsborough County that can dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns, and burning that has been specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service.

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order on, November 24. Under the executive order:

A local state of emergency is declared.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited.

The order bans fireworks, sparklers and fire pits.

Outdoor grilling is allowed, as long as the flames are contained within a grill and the fire is constantly attended.

By law, the order can be in effect for no more than seven days. If conditions persist, the order can be extended.

Safety Tips to Prevent Fires

Remove fuels that can lead flames to your home or that can be ignited by windblown embers.

Clear away dead grass, leaves, twigs and branches from structures, roofs, rain gutters, decks and walkways.

Store firewood at least 30 feet from occupied structures.

Plant landscaping that retains moisture and resists ignition, such as native, fire-resistant vegetation.

Help emergency responders find your home faster by making sure that street numbers are easy to read.

Know where the closest firefighting water source is to your home or building.

Dispose of cigarette butts properly.

Pick up light-refracting metal items, such as soda cans, that can spark a fire.

Don’t park vehicles over high grass that could come into contact with hot engines and other components.

Burning Agricultural Plastic

Agricultural plastic is used to suppress weed growth and help retain soil moisture.

It is crucial for farming operations to dispose of the plastic from the most recent growing season in order to meet critical timeframes for the next season. Burning of agricultural plastic is the accepted means of disposal under state statute and is allowed on weekdays between 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Farmers are required to always have a field supervisor on-site during the burning.

Burning agricultural plastic does not create embers that could ignite fires elsewhere. However, as a precaution, burning may take place only in open fields and not near any structures.

Residents and visitors should register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system, to continue to receive text or email updates related to the burn ban. To sign up, visit https://hcfl.gov/hcflalert.